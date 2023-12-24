Until now we have seen restaurants that have relied on certain robots to create very simple dishes of food or even to bring the dishes to the tables, but this California restaurant has gone further.

With the opening of CaliExpress by Flippy we would be facing the first completely autonomous restaurant in the world, powered by artificial intelligence. This is a collaboration between Miso Robotics and Cali Group and PopID.

To create the dishes, it uses food technology systems such as grilling and frying stations that are fully automated. Users can also use their PopID accounts to access personalized recommendations, place orders or make payments.

We are talking about a restaurant that offers very simple menus of potatoes and hamburgers, but more than enough to satisfy hunger at any given time.

In fact, it has a rotisserie robot capable of grinding meat in real time and also a robotic station to fry French fries in really fast time.

As they comment in their press release, This system has the advantage that it can improve quality and avoid food waste..

On the other hand, they claim that these types of restaurants can be managed efficiently by a smaller team, thus making the environment less stressful.

“As far as we know, this is the first operating restaurant in the world where both ordering and each cooking process are completely automated,” he says. John MillerCEO of PopID and board member of Miso Robotics.