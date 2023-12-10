The European Union leads the development of laws that protect the privacy and rights of citizens against new technologies and monopolies. She has proven it again by announcing the world’s first Artificial Intelligence Law.

The Council of Europe and the European Parliament have reached an agreement to approve the European Union Artificial Intelligence Law. There is still a vote on it in different places, so it will surely not come into force until 2025, but it is already a law in progress.

The Artificial Intelligence Law will ensure that large language models such as GPT or Gemini do not endanger humanity, and that technologies such as facial recognition or data analysis via AI do not threaten privacy or equality between people. people.

What the European Union Artificial Intelligence Law implies

This new Law is based on a main premise: The higher the risk, the stricter the rules..

The law puts barriers on generative artificial intelligence like GPT or Gemini, but also on facial recognition systems, or AIs that catalog people (yes, they exist).

In this way, generative AI such as ChatGPT or Stable Diffusion and the like will have to mark the result with a label or watermark that indicates “generated by an artificial intelligence.” Besides, They will need to break down the sources they have used to create their databaseto verify that they do not violate copyright.

In the case of facial recognition, it is prohibited in companies and private areas. It will be allowed on a very limited basis in public places, but only by law enforcement and under very limited conditions, under judicial control. Basically, when looking for a high-risk criminal.

The cataloging of biometric data based on race, age, political or religious beliefs, and sexual orientation is also prohibited.. You can’t analyze emotions using AI at work or school, collect photos from the Internet to train an AI, or practice Social Scoring, which uses AI to rate people based on their reputation on social media.

The world’s first Artificial Intelligence Law is already underway. The European Union is once again a pioneer in regulating a technology as dangerous as nuclear bombs, capable of endangering humanity. We’ll see if it’s enough.