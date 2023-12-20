In a historic and rather costly milestone, the European Union has reached a provisional agreement on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence law. After three days of intense negotiations, the Member States and the European Parliament reached a consensus that still requires ratification, but which It is expected to come into force at the end of 2026.

This regulation seeks to establish standards to guarantee security and respect for fundamental rights in the use of artificial intelligence, turning the EU into a global benchmark in the regulation of this technology that continues to evolve and grow exponentially.

The Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU stated that The aim of the law is to ensure that AI systems used in the EU are safe and respect European values. Flexibility is a key feature of this “future-proof” legal framework, designed to regulate as yet unknown functions and technologies and adapt to changes in existing ones.

However, the negotiations revealed differences in the perception of risks and exceptions, making it difficult for negotiators to find a balance between protecting individual rights and not impeding the economy and state interests.

“AI technology advances at an accelerated pace, and legislation that does not follow the same pace runs the risk of becoming obsolete quickly,” explains Josué Pérez Suay, specialist in Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT, in an interview for Computer Hoy. “As the first of its kind, the EU AI Law has the potential to set a global standard for AI regulation. This may influence how other countries and regions approach their own regulations in the future,” he adds. he.

The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen described the regulations as “world-first”, a unique legal framework for the reliable development of AI. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, considered it a cutting-edge and responsible legislation that sets global standards.

The law addresses quite controversial topics, such as the regulation of AI models like ChatGPT and biometric surveillance

The regulations establish a crucial classification according to the risk it represents, dividing it from “minimal risk” to “unacceptable risk”, something that has been talked about for several months now.

This regulatory framework specifically addresses dangerous uses of AI, imposing bans on certain applications and rigorous requirements for others, especially those related to critical infrastructure.

For example, Biometric systems based on race, political beliefs, religion, sexual orientation and emotions will be prohibited in the workplace. Real-time biometric surveillance will be permitted only for law enforcement with strict guidelines and court authorization.

The legislation also addresses generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, introducing specific rules to ensure transparency and risk management. The European Parliament has managed to impose stricter obligations for “high impact” models, which include risk assessments, incident reports and cybersecurity assurances.

Another key aspect that the legislation addresses is the relationship between AI and copyright. The law requires that AI systems and models respect transparency requirements and comply with EU copyright regulations.

The regulations contemplate sanctions to ensure compliance, including fines ranging from 35 million euros or 7% of the company's global turnover to 7.5 million euros or 1.5% of the volume. In addition, an independent AI Office, advised by a scientific panel and civil society, will be established to oversee its application.

So is it a great achievement for the EU to be a pioneer or is it more of a disadvantage than a benefit?

Looking on the bright side, EU rules address ethical issues and fundamental rights related to artificial intelligence. Risk classification and specific restrictions, as in biometric surveillance, could be seen as measures to protect people's privacy and rights.

Additionally, transparency and accountability placed on important AI models could drive more responsible use of the technology.

“Regulation like this is much needed and possibly late. AI is already impacting critical areas such as privacy, security, employment and ethics. On the other hand, regulating an emerging and constantly changing technology is complicated “There is a risk that premature regulations could slow down innovation or do not adequately address future challenges that have not yet fully manifested themselves,” explains the expert.

However, Some critics say such detailed rules could slow AI innovation and development.. Extra demands on generative models, such as ChatGPT, could increase the burden on developers and limit the freedom to make new applications.

Also There is concern that very strict rules could affect the competitiveness of European companies compared to those in countries with more flexible rules such as China or the US..

As for how these two countries will perceive this new law, China, which has shown strong investment and development in artificial intelligence technologies, could see the EU regulations as a positive approach in terms of protecting rights and ethical values, although They might also question its impact on innovation.

The United States, for its part, has implemented ethical measures and strategies in the country, but not such detailed legislation until now.

The American reaction could vary between interest in learning from European regulations, seeing where they go wrong, and concern about possible impacts on global competition. “It could opt for a more market-oriented approach, with fewer government regulations, given its track record in areas such as data privacy and technology regulation,” comments the expert.

“The effectiveness of EU law in achieving its objectives without hindering innovation will be a critical factor. If the law strikes a balance between ethics, citizen protection and promoting innovation, it could become an attractive model for other countries,” ends.