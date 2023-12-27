Experts and lovers of astronomy in general have enjoyed the concept of exomoons. Since the extrasolar moon of the exoplanet Kepler-1625b was apparently discovered there has been a lot of talk about it, because it is a support point for the discovery of new habitable places. However, not everyone is convinced of its existence.

An exomoon could be the answer

The scientific community has been searching in space for two important elements that could mark the change in civilization as we know it. On the one hand: intelligent life in other parts of the universe. On the other hand: habitable zones where humanity can move, as you have surely heard in science series. Both discoveries were thought, in recent years, to be linked to exomoons.

An exomoon, a moon orbiting an exoplanet (a planet outside the Solar System), opens up a wide range of possibilities for finding life. It is believed that, due to its conditions, it would be the ideal place and, for now, two viable exomoons had been found: those of Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b. Now a new study says these exomoons are unlikely to exist. They were?

Scientists into battle

The new study that has been published comes from Germany, where astronomers at the forefront have done their own research and calculations and believe that the discoveries made in 2017 and 2022 are wrong. They rely not only on the work they have done, but also take as a reference other previously published studies. Because the truth is that, as could be read in a 2019 study, they are not the first to claim that Kepler-1625b does not have an exomoon.

However, the publication of this latest study has generated so much annoyance in the team responsible for the discovery of these two exomoons, that they have not been slow to respond. Professor David Kipping, leader of the team that was responsible for lighting up all of our eyes when talking about exomoons, mentions that They are already working on an answer to work published in Germany. That manuscript they are working on should debunk the claims that have put the existence of extrasolar moons in the air.

What is criticized about the initial discovery is that it was made by sharing the data in a very specific way and with great care so that the theory could seem real. The discovery of exomoons requires the analysis of the light from planets and stars. They claim that there are models to rely on and data to use, but that it is not enough to be able to detect exomoons as one might think had been done previously. Some astronomers say that they have carried out the same tests as Kipping's team and that they cannot affirm that there is anything that stands out as if it were an exomoon.

However, what is important is what several experts do agree on. They say that with the number of exoplanets there are and taking the ratio of moons to planets in the Solar System, it would be very strange if no exomoon existed. They are convinced that it is something real, but also a type of element that has not yet been officially discovered. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the first exomoon is found and detected. To get to that point it will be necessary to have more data and use technology that may require a step forward from what the James Webb Telescope already provides.

It is, therefore, a pending subject. And although it may be true that the exomoons of the planets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b do not exist and are only the result of the excitement of discovery, sooner or later they will come to light. find a real extrasolar moon.