The humanitarian crisis is worsening in the Gaza Strip, with widespread hunger and a severe shortage of food and water supplies, but the matter is not limited to that, but extends to the medical sector, which faces the risk of collapse.

This comes as the massive health crisis threatens the Strip as the Israeli bombing continues unabated.

In the face of this, the World Health Organization took the initiative to take a step towards providing medical support, as the thirty-four member states of the organization adopted a resolution calling for sending immediate aid to the sector without obstacles.

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sounded the alarm, saying that the health system in Gaza was collapsing, and issued a warning that the impact of the war on health had become disastrous. He also confirmed that there are worrying indicators indicating the presence of epidemic diseases.

Ghebreyesus said: “With the population congregating more in small, crowded areas in Gaza and with the shortage of water and food, all of this creates ideal conditions for the spread of diseases… A ceasefire is the only solution to help the people of Gaza, and I am deeply sorry that the Security Council was unable to adopt this resolution on the day Last Friday.”

The organization’s warnings were based on data it observed on the ground:

It was recorded that only 14 hospitals continued to operate, according to available capabilities, out of 36, of which only two were in the northern Gaza Strip. The number of beds currently available in hospitals is estimated at only 1,400 out of 3,500 beds. The two main hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their clinical capacity, with supplies running out, and are sheltering thousands of displaced people. World Health Organization statistics indicate that health care facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have been subjected to more than 449 attacks since October 7.

It seems that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating at all levels, with the residents of the Gaza Strip increasingly in dire need of urgent aid and a cessation of fighting that might heal the wounds of a severe war.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza

Describing the humanitarian and health conditions in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic has become a refrain repeated by many officials on a daily basis, while Gazans wait for actions to lift them out of these conditions, amid the spread of epidemics and diseases.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza, Hisham Muhanna, said:

There are no signs of relief or cessation of military actions in Gaza. The need for political solutions to cease the fire to enable the people of the Gaza Strip to benefit from the limited humanitarian aid that is brought in through the crossings. The humanitarian and health situation exceeds all efforts made by existing humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross. The importance of providing security and safety for the people of the Gaza Strip by intensifying the efforts of international organizations to put pressure on decision-makers of all kinds. The necessity of reaching an agreement that leads to the protection of civilians and the provision of basic necessities. It is necessary to research and consider the livelihoods of the people of Gaza after the ceasefire, especially in light of the deterioration of all aspects of life, including infrastructure, health, and humanity. The war machine must be stopped to ensure the protection of civilians.