Israeli soldiers strip 2 Palestinian children naked. Photo/Yosee Gamzoo Letova

GAZA – An edited video circulating on social media shows a Palestinian man and at least two children being detained and stripped naked by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a stadium in northern Gaza. The international world also condemned the heinous actions of the Zionist army.

The clip in the video shows two boys in one frame, naked down to their underwear, walking and raising their arms as the IDF directs them into the stadium.

In another clip, two figures who appear to be the same boys without their clothes are seen with their hands on their heads, as they line up in a row with other boys who appear to be teenagers and adults.

CNN was unable to verify when the video was taken. CNN geolocation shows the video was filmed at Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, where the Euro-Mediterranean NGO Human Rights Monitor said it received reports of detentions.

Hundreds of Palestinian men and boys have been detained by Israeli forces in recent weeks. In the past, the IDF said it had stripped detainees naked to ensure they were not carrying explosives.

Throughout the video, men can be seen stripped down to only their underwear. In some clips, prisoners sit on the floor with their hands tied behind their backs, some are blindfolded, and stand in single file while soldiers watch and search them.

The video clip also shows other women and children being detained. In one scene, three fully clothed women are seen blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs as they sit on the grass in front of a soccer goal in a stadium. An Israeli flag is seen hanging from a soccer goal.

Stripped and blindfolded Palestinian men – their hands also tied behind their backs – are seen sitting next to the women.

Military vehicles and bulldozers can also be seen throughout the stadium in the video.