Within its infinite possibilities, the maps They are a limited tool when it comes to representing the world we live in: they are flat.

All cartographic projections start from the same problem, in fact: it is impossible to faithfully represent a globe on a flat surface, and hence the inevitable distortions. Mercator solved the dilemma by stretching the poles and visually overrepresenting the very northern and southern lands. Other maps choose to sharpen the continents more, deforming the figures.

Centuries ago, there were cartographers who had a more elegant and original response to such an ancient dilemma. Thus arose the earthly globessmall representations of the Earth on a scale (spherical, therefore) in which the placement of the continents and seas could be done with greater accuracy, without too many distortions.

Its manufacturing has historically been artisanal, long before the modern world, with its massive industries and mechanical manufacturing processes, stripped the creation of any object of all real or figurative romanticism. And in the immense library of Pathé, the audiovisual company that uploaded its catalog to YouTube, there are several videos that, in the manner of modern “How-to's”, illustrate the process of creating a globe by hand.

The one we have noticed, this one from 1955, analyzes step by step the fantastic and wonderful process of manufacturing a balloon. The artisans are British (like the narrator), from North London, and the video exudes a classic aroma of the 20th century, of post-World War II buoyancy and a world where crafts built massive industries and work still had an aspirational halo, worthy.

Only in that context can we understand the enthusiasm with which the narrator anticipates the artisans' steps one by one. The first point, very important, is to get a wooden ball that is more or less spherical. The factory had them hanging from its walls and crossed by rods that would later allow them to rotate on their axis to the delight of the children of yesterday.

Those shaped balls were first glued and then covered with newspaper to provide a soft protective cover to the material. Later, several dozen strips of hard papera type of cardboard that served as a cushioning layer for the most important step in manufacturing: the plaster.

In a process that could take almost six hours between making and drying, one of the workers added layers and layers of fresh plaster to the wooden ball. He did it manually except for a small machine that permanently rotated the balloon and allowed the progressives to be smoothed. painted of plaster that were being added. When finished, the result was an almost perfect sphere, smooth and clear.













Finally, other workers placed the delicate strips of paper already printed (it was the 20th century, not the 17th) with the characteristic oval shapes that we can see in the maps detached from their rectilinear figure. The strips are placed delicately, in the final and most dangerous phase of the entire process (errors would be irreversible.

Finally, a layer of varnish above and voilà!, a very neat globe. Of course, there were those of all conditions and classes, political, physical and artistic. And they were produced in large numbers (60,000 in this company in a single year). A look at a cartographic world that probably will not return.

*An earlier version of this article was published in September 2017