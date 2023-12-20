It is true that Super Mario Run has not received many news recently, but today the game has confirmed new news.

Super Mario Run

This is information about a new promo in collaboration with Super Mario Bros Wonder. A special event is happening right now! We leave you with the details:

Wonder Flower in Super Mario Bros. Wonder:

The Wonder Flower will be present in Super Mario Run for a limited time. By performing specific actions in the Toad Rally and filling the meter, the Wonder Flower will appear, transforming coins into “Golden Goombas.”

Update Needed:

It is required to update Super Mario Run to the latest version (3.1.0) to enjoy these changes.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Stamp Card:

Collect “Golden Goombas” at the event to get stamps (50 per stamp). Stamps allow you to purchase special buildings such as the “Golden Goomba Statue” and the “Large Golden Goomba Statue” for your kingdom during “Kingdom Building.”

Special Event and Deadline:

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder event with the appearance of the Wonder Flower in Super Mario Run ends on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 3:59 p.m.

Super Mario Run Free Download:

You are invited to download Super Mario Run, taking advantage of the opportunity even if you have not played it before.

This is the trailer:

What do you think? Will you dare to play?

