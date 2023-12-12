Kate Cox, the 31-year-old woman who last week was prevented by the Texas Supreme Court from having an abortion despite her pregnancy being at risk, left the state to resort to the practice elsewhere: the Center for Reproductive Rights, an organization that followed hers and other similar cases, she didn’t say where she went.

Cox had asked for an abortion because the fetus had been diagnosed with trisomy 18, a very serious genetic anomaly which in many cases causes spontaneous abortions: more than half of the children born with this disease die in the first week of life and only a proportion of 5 and 10 percent survive the first year of life. According to documents relating to her case, doctors refused to perform the abortion because they had already found “cardiac activity” in the embryo, indicated by Texas law as the threshold beyond which termination of pregnancy is prohibited, even in the case of rape or incest (cardiac activity occurs around six weeks, a time in pregnancy when many women do not yet know they are pregnant and when in reality there is not yet a real heart organ).

Cox’s abortion had been permitted by a lower court, but last Friday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, an anti-abortion advocate, appealed the decision and temporarily blocked access to the practice, arguing that judges needed more time to issue a final sentence: according to the court that had allowed abortion, however, in Cox’s case the exceptions in the case compared to the ban in force in the state would be evident.

After the ruling of the United States Supreme Court which effectively canceled the right to abortion at a federal level, approximately twenty of the fifty states have introduced restrictive laws that completely prohibit the voluntary termination of pregnancy or limit its possibility to the first few weeks. of life of the fetus.