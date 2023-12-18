Finally we start talking about again The Witcher Of Netflix for his season 4and the news is more than good: the pre-production phase will get underway at January 2024after an almost total stop due to strikes in the entertainment world.

The news in this regard says that from 2024 there will be talk of an active development towards the new chapter of the saga of Geralt in Rivia. Not only that, updates on the progress of work will begin again, and juicy news will follow in this regard, despite the fact that the pre-production phase remains in the works for months.

The concrete date for the start of filming is still unknown, although it is common knowledge that filming will not begin until about eight months into pre-production. With a quick calculation we can hypothesize the start date of filming around March Apriljust as happened during the making of the third season.

A substantial difference with the previous three seasons was their independence, from a work point of view, while the fourth will have a all-round supervision by Netflix. A recent statement states that there will be a short break immediately after filming ends, and filming will begin again immediately.

Following this calculation, it is more than likely that filming will end around December 2024 and the release of the fourth season will coincide with the new book by Andrzej Sapkowski: Sirens of the Deep.