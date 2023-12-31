Sirens is an RPG where you are a mermaid and must survive the terrors of the ocean.

The Witcher III and Subnautica are video games worth trying

Join the conversation

If you are a fan of dark fantasy role-playing games, you will surely like this know an indie project which is giving a lot of talk. This is Sirens, a game that mixes elements from The Witcher 3 and Subnautica to create a unique and original adventure that we have never seen before. The most incredible thing of all is that due to its graphics and gameplay It looks like a real AAA game.

In itself, Sirens offers us a different role experience what we are used to. Instead of controlling a human hero, we will assume the role of a mermaid, one of the most mysterious mythical creatures in the world. If you want to know more about this striking video gameIn this article we explain everything to you.

Silent Lamb Studio and Madmind Studio announce an incredible indie game called Sirens

Sirens is a video game developed by Silent Lamb Studio and distributed by Madmind Studio. Here we control a mermaid who must survive and evolve in the depths of the ocean, where you will encounter all kinds of threatsfrom sea monsters as big as the dinosaurs themselves, to human hunters who want eliminate everything in its path.

The game promises to offer us an immersive role-playing experience, with a progression based on genetics and magic, which will allow us to personalize our mermaid with different skills and traits. We will also have to explore a vast world submarine full of secretstreasures and dangers, which will adapt to our actions and decisions.

Sirens has some characteristics of The Witcher 3 due to the vast world it already offers the wide variety of monstrous creatures with which we will have to fight using all kinds of skills. The plot of the title focuses on the theory in which the evolution of humanity separated from the earthly to adapt to the sea.

“The concept of the game is based on a theory in which the evolution of humanity was divergent at some point. The complex organism that chose to leave the ocean and conquer the lands divided. Part of the species decided to stay in the water and evolve there. Perfecting their physical bodies, these beings began to exhibit more and more traits typical of marine creatures, giving rise to humanoid mermaids that never experienced life on land, evolving underwater.” – Description of Sirens on Steam.

This means that the story goes further and that the siren progression system is exponential, being a very interesting concept that we have never seen before in another title, at least not with the quality in which they have presented it. In fact, the most impressive thing about this is that they have managed create a fascinating world with a graphic section that makes it feel very alive.

Likewise, it seems that Sirens also It has Subnautica influencesthe underwater survival and exploration game that made us feel vertigo and the beauty of the deep sea. Sirens will offer us a similar sensation, but with a more fantastic and mythical touch. We will can swim freely through the oceaninteract with the environment and the creatures that inhabit it, as well as discover the secrets hidden beneath the waves.

It is definitely a game that It attracts attention for its originality and quality. Although it still has no confirmed release date, it is expected to arrive on Steam in sometime in 2024 or 2025. In the meantime, we can follow your development via Steamsince it seems that it will become one of the next best RPG games.

Join the conversation