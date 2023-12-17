The Amazon Fire TV is a very complete device that allows you to install applications to access streaming services, install games and you can even control other devices connected to the home through Alexa.

However, like any technological equipment, it can present certain errors that affect its operation, as well as its performance.

In this sense, if you notice that your little one Fire TV slows down or movies and TV series get stuck frequently, the cause could be simpler than you think.

But before assuming that there is a factory defect or a serious hardware problem, it is crucial to understand that a poor Internet connection can be the root of the problems.

It can even go so far as to make the Amazon Fire TV stop working correctly. But don't worry, here we explain how to deal with this problem effectively.

Correctly configuring your WiFi can solve errors on Fire TV

It is important to mention that the WiFi router plays a very important role in the performance of the Fire TV. So if you experience slowness or interruptions when playing content, it is time to review and optimize your connection.

Here are some methods that can fix the problem:

Restart your router: Unplug your router from the power, wait at least a minute, and plug it back in. Wait another minute and now try connecting your Fire TV to the network again. Bring the Fire TV closer to the router: If possible, place the Fire TV closer to the router for a stronger, more stable signal. Change the WiFi channel: If your home network has persistent problems, consider upgrading to newer WiFi routers. Models with WiFi 6E offer faster speeds and greater bandwidth, significantly improving performance. Update firmware: Amazon often releases firmware updates for the Fire TV that include performance improvements. Make sure your device is updated to the latest version. Reset Amazon Fire TV: If you have tried all the above options and the problem persists, as a last method, you can try resetting the Fire TV to factory settings.

If none of the previous tips have worked for you, your Amazon Fire TV may have a factory defect.

In this case, it is best to contact Amazon customer service, who will advise you on how to solve the problem or how to request a replacement if necessary.