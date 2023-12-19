The Wheel of Time saga expands beyond the series and will also have movies. Here we give you all the information.

Robert Jordan's fantasy saga, The Wheel of Time, is coming to the cinema with a series of epic films that will explore its deepest roots! And to direct this exciting adventure… Kari Skogland, known for her work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will lead this cinematic odyssey!

This first installment of the trilogy will be a prequel to the Amazon Prime Video series, immersing viewers in the story of the first encounters between The Dark One and the world, exploring a crucial period known as “The Age of Legends.” .

The project is progressing quickly.

But that is not all! The script, already written by Zack Stentz (known for his work on hits such as Thor and X-Men: First Class), promises a narrative that will capture the essence and greatness of the universe created by Robert Jordan.

Amazon Prime Video

The focus in this film trilogy is to open the doors to a time when the mythology of The Wheel of Time comes to life, exploring how dark forces made their entry into this fantasy world.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of magic, mystery and a journey that will reveal the origins of one of the most beloved sagas in fantasy literature. Anticipation grows as this cinematic adventure takes shape, promising to take viewers on an unforgettable journey through unknown lands and ancient powers.

Official synopsis: “Utopia was lost with the rise of the Dark One, and the world descended into darkness and war. The film will delve into the corrosive nature of power and pride, as seen through Tragedy: Tales of the Forsaken. Honest leaders who were victims of the seduction of a dark one, each personifying different elements of human weakness and ambition.”

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.