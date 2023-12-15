A prequel film to the Wheel of Time series, the first in a trilogy, is in development.

The series of Prime Video It has already produced two seasons, and a third is being made. The show is an adaptation of the fantasy novels of the same name by Robert Jordan y Brandon Sanderson.

Deadline has revealed that a prequel film called The Age of Legends is in development. Furthermore, the report says that Kari Skoglandwho worked in Falcon and the Winter Soldierwill be the director of the film, and Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) will be in charge of the script. As a curiosity, Eva Longoria is among the executive producers.

The prequel will be set thousands of years before the events of the Wheel of Time books, and will be the first in a prequel trilogy.

It is not strange that they are already thinking about making a trilogy of this saga, since the Prime Video program has turned out to be a success for the platform.