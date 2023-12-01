They are preparing the third season of The Wheel of Time and we already know who will play Queen Morgase.

The world of fantasy brings us spectacular news, since actress Olivia Williams will play Queen Morgase in the next season of The Wheel of Time. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, the rumors intensify with the presence of Williams on the filming set, especially in the locations of Caemlyn, the alleged location for filming. Great signing! Do you like this series? Leave me your opinion about the Amazon Prime Video show in the comments section.

Speculation about her performance as Queen Morgase has gained strength thanks to her collaboration in scenes with the talented Shohreh Aghdashloo. This actress is confirmed to play Elaida, initially an advisor to Queen Morgase. This gives us very strong clues about Williams’ involvement in the show!

What do we know about the character?

Warning SPOILERS for The Wheel of Time. Morgase is the intrepid Queen of Andor, whose bond with her daughter, Elyane, opens intrigues and relationships with other key characters in the plot. As the story progresses, Morgase’s fate takes interesting paths, raising the question of how her role in the series will be addressed.

The speculation is based on clever research by WOTSeries, which has spotted Williams on location and unearthed solid clues about his possible role. Will Morgase be a character with an expanded focus in the series, or maybe she will take an unexpected turn that will surprise us all?

Olivia Williams (cordonpress)

The possibility of having an actress of Williams’ quality in a seemingly minor role raises questions about her character development in the plot. Will she stay faithful to the original story, or will we see a shocking reinvention of Morgase for the screen?

What do you think of this exciting news about Olivia Williams playing Queen Morgase? She shares your thoughts and theories as we eagerly await new twists and surprises in The Wheel of Time.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.