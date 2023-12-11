The fortified line around the city of Avdiika has been the new center of the war front in Ukraine for two months. Fighting has been going on since 2014 around this town which once had over 30 thousand inhabitants, a few kilometers north of the city of Donetsk. The city is surrounded on three sides by Russian troops and has suffered increasingly intense attacks since last October 10th, so that, after the very long battle of Bakhmut, for some time now the battle of Avdiika has been spoken of as the new symbolic battle of the war in Ukraine.

So far the Ukrainians have resisted, inflicting serious damage on the Russians. But according to many analysts, the battle of Avdiika is showing above all that, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive this summer and the heavy losses suffered in almost two years of war, the Russian armed forces are still capable of going on the offensive.

Avdiivka is an industrial town in the center of Donbass which housed the largest Ukrainian plant for the production of coke (a fuel derived from coal), which has now become one of the cornerstones of Ukrainian defense. Briefly occupied by pro-Russian separatists in 2014, it was liberated by Ukrainians and in 2017 was the site of one of the largest clashes between pro-Russian and Kiev government troops before the large-scale invasion on February 24.

Located a few kilometers from the outskirts of Donetsk, from a military point of view it is an important outpost in the territories occupied by Russia. From here, the Ukrainians threaten the important highway that connects Donetsk with Horlivka, another occupied city, and threaten the capital of the region itself (Donetsk, in fact).

The surroundings of Avdiivka were fortified by the Ukrainians and today the city is considered one of the best defended points on the entire front. In addition to trenches and minefields, there are concrete bunkers, underground tunnels and weapons depots. Of the 32 thousand inhabitants it had before the war, it is estimated that only 1,500 remained in the city. Currently Avdiivka is considered a “closed city” and is almost impossible to reach for journalists and volunteers.

The siege

Although fighting has been going on around the town for almost ten years, Avdiivka remained a secondary front during the first phase of the large-scale invasion. First the Russians concentrated against Kiev and the south of the country, then against the city of Bakhmut, further north. Only last October 10, a few weeks after the Ukrainian counteroffensive had exhausted its momentum, did the Russian armed forces return to attacking with intensity.

According to the Ukrainians, in the second half of October the Russians concentrated three motorized brigades in an assault on the fortified lines, in total about 10 thousand soldiers and hundreds of vehicles. The first phases of the battle were impressive, with columns of Russian armor rattling across the open field towards the Ukrainian lines. The losses they suffered, the Ukrainians claim, were very serious. During the first days of the attack, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said: «On our monitors we saw 140 Russian vehicles on fire, all hit within four hours of having come within range of our artillery. ».

Video from Ukraine’s 1st Tank Brigade of a Russian armored assault being repelled, presumably from the Avdiivka area.https://t.co/48YqNNEYAa pic.twitter.com/3pdFwI4D8O — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 31, 2023

According to experts and analysts, the Russians conducted the new assault the way the allies suggested Ukraine should conduct its counteroffensive: with large, concentrated attacks by tanks and other armored vehicles. But after the losses of the first few days, the Russians changed tactics and, as Kiev’s armed forces did last summer, they moved on to smaller operations, conducted mainly by infantry.

Despite the losses, the Russians managed to tighten their encirclement more and more. Now the fortified lines around the city are surrounded on three sides and the only roads that allow supplies to be brought to its defenders risk coming under fire.

Because it is important?

There are at least three reasons that made the Battle of Avdiika central to this phase of the war. The first is what has kept it important since 2014: Avdiivka’s proximity to Donetsk and the possibility of threatening, and hitting, one of the main centers occupied by the Russians.

The second is that the city and its surroundings constitute a salient within the Ukrainian front, that is, it is a deep protrusion in a line that would otherwise be essentially straight. The Russians want to “close” this salient, so as to shorten their front and use the troops saved in other points.

The third is that since it is a fortified position it is an advantageous terrain for the Ukrainians to engage the Russians. For them, surrendering the city would mean fighting in less prepared positions and where they are therefore more likely to suffer greater losses.

Despite these factors, Avdiivka is unlikely to be a decisive battle. Although it threatens the city of Donetsk, Avdiivka is not itself a significant road hub and its conquest does not open the door to new advances. Furthermore, the Ukrainians had time to build new fortifications behind it, not as formidable, but still difficult to overcome.

Una nuova Bakhmut?

The fear of many in Ukraine is that Avdiivka will turn into a bloody battle that will last months, will take on increasingly relevant symbolic contours and then end with an occupation by Russia, as has already happened in the last year in Severodonetsk, Soledar and , the most famous case, Bakhmut.

However, there are significant military and political differences between Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Bakhmut is in a terrible strategic position, at the bottom of a valley, with slight hills looming all around. The battle took place largely in the urban center, where the Ukrainians improvised their defenses amid the ruins of the city.

Avdiivka is surrounded by a plain without particular relief and the clashes, for the moment, do not concern the city, but the fortified lines that the Ukrainians have built at a certain distance from the town centre.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian leadership has given no signs of considering the city of Avdiivka a national symbol to be defended at all costs, at least for the moment. A year ago it was President Volodymyr Zelensky himself who proclaimed Bakhmut a “fortress city” and “Bakhmut fortress” had become such a popular saying that it even inspired songs (like the one sung in Sanremo 2023 by the Ukrainian group Antytila).

The decision to defend Bakhmut at all costs had mainly political reasons. The Ukrainian leadership feared the domestic and international impact of Russia still proving capable of occupying new territories after a year of war. The decision to defend the city at all costs subsequently came under criticism from experts and some members of the Ukrainian military leadership. In any case, his fall last spring did not produce significant moral, diplomatic or military repercussions.