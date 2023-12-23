For some days, naval traffic in the Red Sea – one of the most important trade routes in the world, through which 12 percent of global trade and 30 percent of container traffic passes – has been seriously compromised by the activities of the Houthis, an armed group Shiite who de facto governs a large part of Yemen, where a civil war has been ongoing for almost ten years.

The Houthis are firing missiles at transport ships passing through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, which separates Yemen from Djibouti. They do this as an act of retaliation against Israel for its invasion of the Gaza Strip. Some of the ships entering the Bab el Mandeb Strait are headed to the port of Eilat in the far south of Israel. Others are owned by Israeli companies or countries close to Israel's allies, such as the United States.

The Houthis say they will continue to attack ships until the Israeli government allows food and aid to enter the Gaza Strip. In response to the attacks, several international shipping companies have announced the suspension of travel across the Red Sea, which could spark a major trade crisis.

In international newspapers the Houthis are generally defined as “rebels” because they took power in 2014 by conquering the capital Sanaa and ousting the internationally recognized Yemeni government. The Houthis currently control all of western Yemen, also thanks to the economic and military support of Iran, in which the ruling class of the regime is of Shiite doctrine like that of the Houthis. Despite years of war with neighboring Saudi Arabia, Iran's main adversary in the region, the Houthis have strengthened their power in Yemen.

In this context, for the Houthis the war in Gaza and the attacks in the Red Sea have turned into an opportunity to gain legitimacy and prestige within the Muslim world, and gain credibility as important adversaries of Israel in the region.

The Houthi movement emerged between the 1980s and 1990s in northern Yemen, where the majority of the population practices a branch of Shiite Islam called Zaydism, which exists only in Yemen and is practiced by approximately 35 percent of the population. population (65 percent of the population is Sunni). The Houthis are the main tribe of Yemeni Zaydism, which has always expressed the leaders of the group and therefore gave its name to the entire movement.

The Zaydis dominated the territory of Yemen for centuries, until their government was overthrown in 1962 and a Sunni-led Arab republic was established. Over the decades, the regions inhabited by the Houthis, no longer having political power, became among the poorest in the country, and Zaydism was threatened by the expansion of Wahhabi Sunnism, a very extremist form of Islam promoted by neighboring Saudi Arabia. For this reason, starting from the 1980s, the Houthis began to form groups and associations to revitalize their religious current and counter the expansion of Saudi influence.

The movement, initially peaceful and based on religious teaching, over time (and after some splits) transformed into an armed militia with the aim of subverting the country's government. The Houthis in particular formed a lasting alliance with Iran, a country with a Shiite majority although belonging to a different current of Shiism. Iran has been arming and training Houthi militiamen for years now.

In 2004 the Houthis organized a first armed rebellion against the government, which was repressed by force: the leader of the movement, Hussein al Houthi, was killed, but the violence of the Yemeni army convinced many young Shiites to join the group. In 2011, the Arab Spring in Yemen created a power vacuum: after months of protests, President Ali Abdullah Salah, who had governed the country since 1990, was forced to resign and the Houthis took advantage of the situation to conquer the northern province of Saada. They also gave themselves the name Ansar Allah, which means “defenders of God”.

In the following years the group continued to strengthen and arm itself, until it attacked the central state in 2014. In a short time they reached the capital Sanaa and forced President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee first to the southern city of Aden and then to Saudi Arabia.

At that point, Saudi Arabia, in order not to have to manage the presence of a Shiite group allied with Iran at its borders, started a massive bombing campaign against the Houthis, which then continued on and off for several years. The situation in Yemen soon degenerated into a civil war, with Saudi Arabia supporting the forces of the Yemeni government and Iran supporting the Houthis: also for this reason many analysts defined the one in Yemen as a “proxy war” (proxy war, in English), in which two rival states fight each other indirectly in a third territory.

The war brought with it a huge humanitarian crisis. In the last ten years, around 350 thousand people have died in Yemen, and millions of others suffer from hunger and have insufficient living conditions: still at the beginning of 2023, before the war in the Gaza Strip, the UN defined the humanitarian crisis as Yemen as the most serious in the world. Today it is estimated that around 80 percent of its 33 million inhabitants are in need of humanitarian aid.

The bulk of the fighting was concentrated between 2015 and 2018, but it quickly reached a stalemate. There were sporadic clashes until 2022, when the sides agreed to a ceasefire. Since then, peace negotiations have begun between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, while in the meantime the Shiite group has consolidated its power over the conquered territories.

Today the Houthis govern the capital Sanaa, administer large institutions such as the central bank and ministries, and effectively dominate the richest and most prosperous part of Yemen. This is also why some analysts have begun to argue that talking about Houthi “rebels” is now inappropriate. The internationally recognized government is based in Aden, but is currently considered rather irrelevant.

In this context, the start of the war in the Gaza Strip presented itself as a political opportunity for the Houthis to present themselves to Yemen and the rest of the Muslim world as defenders of the Palestinian cause against Israel. The official flag of the Houthis, moreover, contains the motto: “God is great, death to America, death to Israel, damnation for the Jews and victory for Islam”.

From the first days of the war the Houthis began to launch missiles in the direction of Israel and, above all, against Israeli and US ships passing through the Strait of Bab al Mandeb, which overlooks the Yemeni coast (later they began to take also targeting all other ships). The Houthis' missile capabilities are relatively small: it is estimated that they possess missiles capable of reaching Israeli territory but in very limited quantities. The rest of their arsenal has a shorter range, but enough to threaten commercial traffic in the Red Sea.

But in a context in which neither Arab countries nor Iran, despite bellicose rhetoric, have done much to help the Palestinian people, the Houthis' activism has gained great visibility.

Farea al Muslimi, an analyst at the British think tank Chatham House, told the New York Times that the war in Gaza “is a huge opportunity (for the Houthis) to gain legitimacy in the region” and ensure that their rule over Western Yemen should stabilize and be recognized outside the country. “Currently no one in the region distinguishes between Yemenis and Houthis, and this, for the Houthis, is the best thing that can happen.”