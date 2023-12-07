Here is the review of the new one The Walking Dead universe RPGand narrative role-playing game set in the world of the television series of the same name. It is a title characterized by management elements, created by AMC network publishing e Free League publishing. The game manual is provided along with 6 starter set including maps, regulations simplified and pre-generated character sheets.

The regulation internally includes three modalities: campaign, survival e single player campaign. There are also guidelines on the creation of survivors (our characters, with archetypes and objects), gods shelters and of factions. Finally, obviously there are the game maps, scenarios and campaigns

The last humans

The world of The Walking Dead RPG was born after the fall of civilization following the release of the virus. Our protagonists will have to face scenarios and settings based on events of the TV serieshowever they will not be alone: ​​accompanying them we will have survivors with their motivations, problems, and skills that characterize them.

The motivations (Drive) are the reason that drives a survivor to move forward in their journey, goal or desire. In game they are used to obtain, once per sessionand bonus of 2 on the test of a skill in which they have context or as an element to develop a character’s plot.

I problems (Issues) represent the qualities and defects of the survivors. They have two purposes in play. The most important is to help impersonate your survivor. The other is useful to the Session Master, in order to provide challenges that directly involve the characters. For example, a survivor with an addiction will do everything he can to stop it, even risking his life.

Each survivor differs from the others because of attributes, ability e skills presenting his own archetype (class) in person, as before the virus they had a job, entertainment or people close to them. These elements characterize the characters with attributes and skills, used to overcome the challenges faced in the scenarios. Archetypes also determine a survivor’s starting skills and equipment.

A glimmer of civilization, with what remains

After the collapse of civilization the survivors created small communities within shelters (haven), in order to defend themselves from attacks by other groups (factions) or hordes of infected.

The shelters are characterized by their defenses e the abilitywhich determines the resource storage and the maximum number of inhabitants that can accommodate. Furthermore, like the survivors, the shelters present problems as “side entrances”, which can be used by the session master to create new situations in the narrative.

The Walking Dead universe RPG features a strong management element. The objects and structures that predate the virus are now ruined by the wear of time and need repairs, the survivors are therefore called upon to create new objects from the structures present in the shelters through the projects.

These are operations that they use up resources e one or more survivorsfor a certain period of time, in order to repair an object (such as a car) or make improvements to a shelter’s defenses and capabilities to remove problems (for example the closure of a secondary entrance).

The world of The Walking Dead RPG is the same as the television series, however the manual contains guidelines for building your own game mapspecifically the creation of sectors and the management of hordes of infected people. Introduced at the start of a campaign, the hordes of infected will move between sectors during the game following the associated table.

The sectors they are sections of the map, which represent an area of ​​10 square km, in which it is possible to insert key locations come shelters and important buildings, such as old hospitals where resources such as medicines or travel rations can be recovered. Inside the manual we will have the tables available to give life to the meetings and the structures present in our sectors.

Constant risk

The Walking Dead RPG features a game-based system multiple successes. Overcoming one trial is defined by the launch of one or more D6where every 6 represents a success. The sum of successes, if equal to or greater than threat level, decrees its success. The number of D6s used in a test is equal to the sum of the value of the skill level and attribute inherent to it, plus bonuses obtained from external sources such as equipment or skills.

After failing a test it is possible repeat the throw of the dice pushing yourself to the limit and accumulating stressup to a maximum of 5 points (each point accumulated above this value will cause one damage). Each stress point provides a additional die in the tests, however if the result was 1 its a stress nut a will arrive walker or the threat level will be raised after the test result (this effect is cumulative with every stress die with a 1 as the result). The arrival of a walker will require you to pass a further test, so as not to be bitten. Failure of this test will follow the result in the relevant table in the manual.

In The Walking Dead RPG each creature typically has 3 health points. Resetting health points to zero does not immediately cause a player’s death but applies the status to them breakwhich involves immediate failure in every test and impediment in the execution of important actions, furthermore a wound according to the table in the manual. After suffering further damage, a broken character dies and is replaced by a survivor from among those present in the shelter.

Will you be able to survive?

The Walking Dead RPG utilizza un complex technical sector, given by a strong characterization in every element that composes it, such as the creation of the game map, or the management of time and resources. The advantage of the game resides inexploration of sectors and the development of one’s refuge, as well as by learning about the survivors and their factions. However, these elements, even if accompanied by a summary starter set, can result unsuitable for beginners. In conclusion, lovers of The Walking Dead and management games, focused on survival in a post-apocalyptic environment, will not be able to help but appreciate this work, while others will have to slowly become familiar with it.