The new spin-off of The Walking Dead will rescue Rick and Michonne as protagonists.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead marked a before and after for the series at the time when Rick Grimes disappeared from the plots of the serieshaving reappeared only in the last episode to give hope to viewers knowing that he was still fighting to be reunited with his family, his reunion with Michonne being assured in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a new series destined to reunite the couple.

Now, it has been confirmed that Rick and Michonne will not be the only characters returning, as previously anticipated, Jadis, the character played by Pollyanna McIntosh, will appear again in this series after having been involved in three seasons of the mother series and one of the spin off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

A new image anticipates the return of Jadis, who took Rick away from his family aboard a Civic Republic military helicopter in season 9. It was later revealed in World Beyond that Jadis moved Rick to the CRM and rose through his ranks as a non-commissioned officer, serving under her shadow leader: Major General Beale (Lost's Terry O'Quinn).

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

With the appearance of Jadis, The Walking Dead universe once again intertwines its series. World Beyond was a series of just two seasons that followed in the footsteps of the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. The protagonists were Iris and Hope, two sisters who, together with their friends Elton and Silas, left the safe community in which they lived and went out into an outside world full of dangers to embark on a crucial quest.

Luckily, if you haven't seen this series you have time to catch up, as there are still a few months until we reach the premiere date of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

