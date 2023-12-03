The Walking Dead creator says he had another idea to kill Glenn, but he chose the cruelest way.

Negan is one of the great villains of The Walking Dead

Join the conversation

There are many exciting moments in a story like The Walking Deadbut if the followers had to choose the one that surprised them the most they would probably choose Glenn’s shocking death. The 100th issue of The Walking Dead showed a cruel Negan hitting Glenn’s skull to death with his Lucille in a merciless way that knows no limits. However, the original plan of Robert Kirkmanwho is behind The Walking Deadhe said he had a plan to kill Glenn long before.

The Walking Dead creator says he had another idea to kill Glenn, but chose the cruelest way

in the comic The Walking Dead Deluxe #77, Robert Kirkman They were planning to remove Glenn from the story under completely different circumstances. The expanded edition of the issue contains a section dedicated to questions and answers, where the author details his original plans for Glennbefore deciding to save the beloved character’s death until The Walking Dead #100. Glenn was always destined to die, but it didn’t necessarily have to be by Negan’s hand. The original idea was that Glenn might have suffered the fate of Regina Monroethe wife of Douglas Monroethe then leader of Alexandria.

in the comic The Walking Dead #75, Rick attacks the Pete Anderson after suspecting that he was assaulting both his wife and son. The confrontation becomes much more violent, spreading to the streets of Alexandria. In the end, an enraged Pete confronts Rick, causing Regina’s accidental death with a movement of his knife. In the end, Douglas gives Rick permission to shoot and kill Pete as punishment. This is how Robert Kirkman said how Glenn would have died:

I don’t think I’ve worked out all the details yet, but Glenn was planned to be killed in issue #75.. It’s possible that Pete was going to kill him instead of Regina in this issue, and it would have happened two issues earlier, when the conflict began to unfold. He wanted to do something big, but then I didn’t. For some reason, I just couldn’t kill Glenn.…Instead, I chose to focus more on Rick and his development as a character leading up to that big moment.

In fact, the comic’s cover was developed keeping in mind that Glenn was already dead.. The original plot was that Glenn died and Maggie was being harassed. Maybe because of Spencer or some new character. They had to start over from scratch since Robert Kirkman reserved a much crueler fate for Glenn, just a few issues later.

The comic The Walking Dead Deluxe #77 It is now available.

Join the conversation