Today more than ever, the video game industry is a very competitive ecosystem. That’s particularly true for multiplayer experiences, whose success and longevity depends on having an active community. Unfortunately, an interesting The Walking Dead title failed and will close its doors permanently.

We are talking about The Walking Dead: Betrayal, a striking multiplayer game for up to 8 players where it is necessary to cooperate to survive the zombie apocalypse. One of its peculiarities is that there is a traitor, who sabotages the group’s tasks. Certainly, the concept is reminiscent of titles like Among Us.

This online proposal of Other Ocean Interactive y Skybound Games was announced in mid-2023. Since then, it has held Beta testing and debuted under the early access model on Steam. Unfortunately, the response from the players was insufficient.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal failed and its days are numbered

Through a statement, those responsible for the project announced that they made the difficult decision to finish development. They explain that, despite the work they did, they were unable to build “the lively community” they originally envisioned.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal will disappear from Steam next December 11, so it will be impossible to acquire it from that date. Later, the December 15the servers will close permanently.

The good news is that all players who purchased this multiplayer proposal will be able to request a reimbursement through the Valve platform. Interested persons can read detailed instructions to carry out the process by clicking on this link.

“Thank you to everyone who played, betrayed, and provided feedback! Your support and commitment mean the world to us. “We look forward to bringing you more incredible The Walking Dead experiences in the future,” the statement concludes.

If we review Steam ratings, we will notice that most of the negative reviews refer to the lack of players and the difficulty in finding games with strangers. Likewise, some criticized performance problems and bugs.

The Walking Dead: Destinies, the franchise’s other big release in 2023, received very negative ratings from players. Of course, it seems that it managed to sneak into the list of the most played titles on Xbox during its release week.

