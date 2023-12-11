With the song “María María” Rodolfo Carranza was the winner of the final of the second edition of The Voice of the Girls and Boys Zapopan 2023. Second place went to Dayana Celestino and third place went to Isabel Corona.

In the second edition, 10 finalists participated: Isabel Azpeitia, Rodolfo Carranza, Luis Villa, Camila Lopez, Joshua Arreola, Christian Garcia, Naomi Garcia, Dayana Celestino, Matthew Alvarez, Isabel Corona.

The winners obtained several prizes such as recording musical themes, photo shoot, recognition and trophy, scholarships for English classes, among others.

At the event, two special awards were also presented to Josué Arreola and Cristión García for the professional production and video release of an unreleased song.

On behalf of the jury, the actor and comedian Luis de Alba addressed a few words to all the participants.

“The first time I appeared on stage was in a children’s singing contest and after that I continued like these children and I am very excited that this type of event exists,” he said during his speech.

Víctor Chidán, producer and director of The Voice of Girls and Boys Zapopan 2023, explained that this type of events aim to discover the talent of children.

“The Voice of the girls and boys of Zapopan is a good opportunity for them to discover their musical talent,” he said.

He highlighted that unlike the first edition, this time there were more participants who stood out for their quality of singing.

“I am very struck by the fact that everyone prefers to sing regional Mexican music as opposed to other genres,” he highlighted.

Family and friends of the participants attended the event held at the Constitución Cultural Center.

The Government of Zapopan, Chv Música & Publicidad, the television program Otra Noche con Nuestros, Mega, Video Rola and the organizing committee, called on all singing lovers to participate in: The Voice of the girls and boys Zapopan 2023 .

The call was open from September 22 to October 15 of the current year.

Girls and boys who reside in the State of Jalisco, at the time of the event, participated in the event.

The finalists were given artistic advice on stage performance, makeup, hair and acting.

Three semi-finals were held at the Constitución Cultural Center (CCC) with 10 boys and girls singing per eliminatory.

The awards

First place

Recording of five musical songs.

Production of a video clip.

Singing classes for a year.

Photoshoot.

Recognition and trophy.

English class scholarship.

Second place

Recording of three musical themes.

Singing classes for six months.

Photoshoot.

Recognition and trophy.

English class scholarship.

Third place

Recording of a musical theme.

Singing classes for three months.

Photoshoot.

Recognition and trophy.

English class scholarship.

