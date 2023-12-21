The Apple Vision Pro may be Apple's most important launch in years, and the company is already preparing everything to offer its availability in a few weeks.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is increasing the production rate of its mixed reality glasses, and These devices are expected to be ready for sale in February.

Sources close to the production process indicate that the Chinese factories that are responsible for its manufacturing have been running at full speed for weeks. The goal is to have the units ready for sale at the end of January, so that they can go on sale in February.

That imminent launch is also being noticed in the developer community. Apple sent them a message this Wednesday encouraging them to prepare to test their applications and submit them for approval.

The sale of the glasses will be especially delicate, because their final configuration will be carried out at points of sale, where certain personalized components They must be adjusted for each user and their physiognomy– Otherwise, the device will not display content correctly and will appear heavier than it is.

To avoid problems with these configurations in stores, several stores will send two of their employees to Apple headquarters for a two-day training process. These sessions will begin the first week of January and will allow these sellers to dedicate themselves to the sale and configuration of the Apple Vision Pro at points of sale.

At the presentation of the Apple Watch in 2015, Apple organized two previous events before going on sale, but according to Bloomberg that will not happen with the Vision Pro: after its presentation in June, Apple is expected to simply update its website to show all its benefits. The company is also working on a new version of visionOS, the operating system for these glasses, which will arrive in 2024.

Las Vision Pro They will be priced at $3,500. and will only be available in the United States. There are no details about its possible availability outside that country, but there are rumors that Apple is already preparing a more “affordable” version of this device.

