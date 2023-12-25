On Sunday evening, thousands of people took part in an anti-government protest in Belgrade to demand the annulment of the results of the Serbian parliamentary and local elections which were held a week ago, on Sunday 17 December, won by the centre-right Serbian Progressive Party of President Alekasandar Vučić . Since the day of the vote, the opposition has accused Vučić's party of fraud, but local and international observers who have the task of ensuring that the elections are held in a fair and regular manner also said they had found several irregularities in the vote: ballot box manipulation and vote buying were reported.

In Belgrade, the capital, the protests began on Monday and have never stopped, but on Sunday they were particularly violent: some demonstrators tried to break into the town hall, where the local electoral commission is based. There were those who climbed the building and those who threw stones and sticks at the windows, breaking the glass. Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic, politicians from the centre-left Serbia coalition against violence, which came second in the elections, tried to open the door of the town hall but were unable to enter. The parties that make up Serbia Against Violence have been opposing Vučić for years, but the coalition takes its name from the movement that organized last summer's huge protests that arose after two mass shootings that occurred in the space of a few days.











Police in riot gear responded by firing pepper spray into the crowd, and he then chased and beat him various demonstrators who were in the center, but far from the town hall. Radomir Lazovic, a leader of another opposition party, the Green-Left Front, said police beat him and other protesters with batons. In a statement, the Ministry of the Interior invited protesters to “refrain from breaking into the town hall”. Vučić instead made a prime-time television speech in which he stated that “those who have sworn to fight against violence have confirmed once again that they are the real criminals.”

Among the reasons that provoked the protests cited by the demonstrators are the local media which has long been unbalanced in favor of the positions of the ruling party, Vučić's excessive influence on public discourse and some cases of people being paid to go and vote for his match.

After the elections Miroslav Aleksic, one of Serbia's leaders against violence, denounced that some citizens living in other areas of the country were brought to Belgrade in “coaches, vans and cars” specifically to vote for the Serbian Progressive Party, with over 40 thousand false documents. Belgrade is the most populous city in the country and is also the place where the consensus for Vučić's party is weakest: last Sunday there was a vote to re-elect the mayor and the opposition was convinced that it could win at least those local elections, but it lost there too. Vučić denied all accusations of fraud, calling them “lies” circulated by the opposition.