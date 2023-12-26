Suara.com – The Vietnam national team immediately received bad news shortly after coach Philippe Troussier announced the squad to undergo training camp ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

According to TheThao247, Tuesday (26/12/2023), Vietnam called 34 names to undergo preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup. The announcement was made on Monday, aka right on Christmas Day.

National team regulars such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Van Toan are again called The Golden Star Warriors.

Apart from that, Troussier also called up the newly naturalized goalkeeper, Filip Nguyen, along with several young players, one of whom was Nguyen Thanh Nhan.

However, not long after the announcement of the players, the Vietnam National Team had to receive bad news.

Vietnam National Team players in a match (thetaovanhoa.vn)

Nguyen Thanh Nhan, who strengthens the second caste team in the Vietnam League, PVF-CAND club, has certainly canceled his training camp.

Thanh Nhan was unable to fulfill Philippe Troussier's call following the ankle injury that plagued him while defending PVF-CAND.

It is estimated that the young player will only recover in the next three weeks. This condition makes the opportunity to appear in the 2023 Asian Cup almost completely closed.

“Philippe Troussier continues to provide opportunities for young players, including striker Nguyen Thanh Nhan,” wrote TheThao247, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

“However, according to the latest information, young striker Thanh Nhan is injured.”

The player has also personally confirmed that he will be absent for a long time after suffering from an ankle injury.

“I injured my ankle in the match between PVF – CAND vs Hue,” said Thanh Nhan.

“It is estimated that it will take 2-3 weeks to recover, so I have informed the club and team (Vietnam) about the injury situation to have a backup plan.”

Thanh Nhan is the only player who was called up to the Vietnam national team with playing status in the second caste of the Vietnam League.

In the last match against Hue, Thanh Nhan managed to score a goal. This 2003-born striker is one of coach Philippe Troussier's favorite students.

Recently, Thanh Nhan also took part in two matches with the Vietnam national team in round 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The fact that Thanh Nhan will not be able to attend the Asian Cup is definitely bad news for coach Philippe Troussier.

The situation experienced by Vietnam is similar to the Indonesian National Team. Coach Shin Tae-yong could only bring 28 of the 30 players called to the training camp (TC) in Turkey because two players were injured.

The two players who were ultimately dropped were Rachmat Irianto from Persib Bandung and Yance Sayuri from PSM Makassar.