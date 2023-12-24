There are some things that on a day like today never change: the King's message, the typical dinners with family or any loved one, the musical programs on television and of course you cannot miss our Christmas treewith its classic balls and the spaceship that accompanies us year after year.

An image that is always present every Dec. 24but all this is thanks to you, to the support you give us every day to ensure that VidaExtra don't stop growing. You, our community, are the ones who encourage us daily to get in front of the screen and keyboard to bring you the best possible news along with analysis, progress, curiosities, offers and the most varied articles.

Also, this year is very special because we come of age. They are already We have been writing about video games for 18 years, during which there will be users who have left, others will have come and others will still be there at the foot of the canyon for months or years. Whatever your case, we can only thank you with all our hearts for following us, for commenting on our publications, for your suggestions, for your criticism and for sharing with us your passion for video games.

Our greatest wish is that you pass a merry christmas eve and a merry christmas. We sincerely hope that you are very happy, enjoy some unforgettable days, with health, joy and lots of fun.

Happy holidays from the entire VidaExtra team!