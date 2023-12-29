Starting January 1, 2024, different characters, films and other cultural products will become public domain, including the great inspiration for the Batman villain.

It is not the first time we have heard this story, but that does not make it any less interesting. If we had to make a ranking of the most famous villains in history, it is very possible that Joker, from DC Comics, would be one of the most notable.

Of course, much of the inspiration for building the Joker come from its creators, Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson.

However, there is a small part that corresponds to a silent film. Nowadays it is not so well known, but it is one of the most famous adaptations of the writer Victor Hugo.

And also one of the most representative works of German expressionist cinema, along with such well-known works as Nosferatu.

From next January 1, 2024, this classic movie will become public domain, because no one has claimed the copyright to the tape.

The Man Who Laughs: The Origin of Joker

The creators of Joker themselves have acknowledged this on several occasions. Incredible as it may seem, this film released in 1928 is the starting point that Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson took to give life to the Batman villain.

It is titled The Man Who Laughs, and it is one of the great gems of German expressionist cinema. Besides, It is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.which dates back to 1869.

In this film, we are told the story of Gwynplaine, a man who was disfigured as a child. Everything is the product of the revenge of King James II, who kidnaps Lord Clancharlie's son as a result of revenge.

The man, with a characteristic permanent smile, is played by actor Conrad Veidt. Halfway between drama and terror, this film tells us about their experiences.

The Man Who Laughs (1928) will become public domain, which implies that no one will have the rights to the film. That is, anyone can use the footage for whatever purpose they want.

It is the great source of inspiration behind Joker, and in recent days news about its immediate future has been confirmed. The same thing will happen to Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie oa the classic films of Charles Chaplin and the Marx brothers.

If you haven't seen it, you can discover The Man Who Laughs on the Filmin cinema platform, although it may soon make the jump to YouTube and other free video portals. Did you know that he was the great inspiration to create the Joker?