The vice president of the Senate Gian Marco Centinaio visited the Italian branch of Kawasaki, intrigued by the hybrid motorcycle and the near future of mobility

December 6, 2023

The vice president of the senate Gian Marco Centinaio he is a passionate motorcyclist and during his visit to the 2023 edition of EICMA, like many of us, he was struck by the first hybrid motorbikes, namely the Kawasaki Z e Ninja 7 Hybrid which we have already tried and told you about in this video. Eager to delve deeper into this topic and learn more about the House of Akashi’s projects in recent days, he did so visit to the Italian branch where he was welcomed by Sales and Marketing Director Enrico Bessolo for a guided tour of the company’s many models and more in-depth explanations of future projects. Kawasaki is working hard to contribute to the technological progress of our sector with the electrification of the range and the development of hydrogen technology as well as supercharging. Perhaps not everyone knows that, in addition to motorcycles, Kawasaki Heavy Industries operates in many fields, all with a high technological level, from high-speed trains to modules for space stations, from surgical robots to airplanes and rockets. And precisely because of the role played within the new mobility sector, Senator Centinaio invited the Japanese company to interact with the interparliamentary group that deals with two wheels.