On Monday, after several weeks in which nothing more had been heard from him, news finally arrived about Alexei Navalny, long considered the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and detained for almost three years on very laughable charges. Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, announced that he was transferred from the maximum security prison not far from Moscow to a penal colony in northern Russia: it is called IK-3, it was built in the 1960s on the spot where he was a gulag, that is, a forced labor camp for Russian political opponents during the communist regime of Josip Stalin, and is known for its harsh conditions of detention.

The IK-3 is located in Kharp, about 2 thousand kilometers northeast of Moscow, the capital of Russia, in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, which enjoys partial autonomy. The penal colony is located in one of the most remote places in the country: next to the Kara Sea, on the Arctic Ocean, between the tundra and the Ural Mountains.

The particularly remote location of the prison is probably the reason why Navalny was transferred there: his lawyers and several activists believe that the objective is to isolate him as much as possible from his collaborators and from the outside in view of the next Russian presidential elections, scheduled for next March, in which Putin will run again for his fifth term as president (Putin has been in power continuously since 1999, and has now governed in an authoritarian manner for years). “It is practically impossible to reach the penal colonial one: it is practically impossible even to get letters to us, it is the highest possible level of isolation from the world,” said an associate of Navalny, Leonid Volkov.

IK-3 is traditionally used for prisoners deemed dangerous and repeat offenders. In addition to its extremely isolated location, it is also known for the brutality with which those detained are treated.

Some former inmates of the prison spoke of systematic physical and psychological violence suffered by prison officials, as well as the lack of clothing and other basic necessities, in a region where the weather conditions are very harsh. In this period there are regularly several degrees below zero, throughout the day.

There are former inmates who said they became ill due to a lack of clothing and food, and others who said they were placed in cells without hot water or natural light. The Russian journalist Leonid Nikitinsky, who years ago reported on prison conditions in Novaya Gazeta, an esteemed independent Russian newspaper much opposed by Putin's regime, gave an account of various appeals presented by former prisoners imprisoned by the Russian authorities in IK-3 despite had health conditions incompatible with detention in such a remote place.

The poor conditions of the IK-3 have been at the center of reports even from the local authorities: since last year the Yamalo-Nenets prosecutor's office has reported on at least two occasions the failure to comply with a series of safety laws, fire prevention regulations , on prison health standards and the treatment of prisoners, calling for action.

Other former inmates have accused prison officials of abuse and torture. Mikho Khulilidze, a former prisoner, told the independent Russian newspaper Moscow Times that once he had undressed to wash himself and a group of masked people had reached him, turned off the water and beaten him for almost half an hour, with fists and batons, without then providing medical assistance.

Navalny, who is 47 years old, is in prison on charges that the vast majority of commentators and experts on freedom of expression consider specious, including that of having founded and financed activities and organizations that the Russian authorities consider “extremist”. His spokeswoman finally gave news of him after weeks in which he had not shown up at the hearings of the trials in which he is involved, in which he had participated for some time now via videoconference, and in which he no longer appeared on the list of prisoners in the maximum prison security he had been in since June 2022.

