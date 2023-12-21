We have bad news for everyone who was waiting for news about the Nintendo Switch version of Xuan-Yuan Sword 7since it has just been confirmed that it was delayed until 2024, despite the fact that the delivery is already available on other consoles and PC.

The game is in its final phase of development

If you haven't heard about this proposal, let us tell you that those responsible for it are the teams at Eastasiasoft, Softstar Entertainment and DOMO Studio, who launched the game outside of Asia for Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2021.

Now, and while hybrid console users were waiting for their version of the title, the developers shared that the game needs a little more time and will arrive sometime in the spring of next year.

This is the trailer for the limited edition:

It is worth mentioning that Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 is an action role-playing game with intense real-time combat, an impressive 3D graphic style and a rich cinematic narrative, all in a sample of the landscape, civilization and culture of ancient times. China.

The title will put you in the shoes of the calm and reliable swordsman Taishi Zhao, who has to fight to protect his family and discover the truth of a plague that threatens the entire region.

In addition, one of the protagonist's abilities will be to control the Elysium Scroll, which is used to slow down time, absorb monsters and alter the environment, but without forgetting that he will have the opportunity to improve his weapons and armor as he progresses through the game.

Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and will arrive in spring 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of this action and RPG game? Tell us in the comments.

