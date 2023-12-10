Those who have the original title can enjoy this full version while those who do not have it can play a demo.

Since earlier this month We learned about the announcement of the official release date of the version of Resident Evil 4 on PSVR2 We counted down the days until it was available. Now, with it available to all users, we have a completely new way to enjoy adventure that this title offers us.

From Capcom They have been taking advantage of and betting on these new virtual reality technologies to provide us with different, and much more immersive, experiences within original games. Therefore, it is not surprising that when this mode was announced for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which was so popular that even made it onto the list of nominees at The Game Awards 2023 in the GOTY categoryexpectations were very high.

The VR version of the remake of Resident Evil 4 is now available

All those who were suffering the wait have been able to end it. This version is already available for free to all usersalthough with different conditions.

If we already have the original title in our library We can download the complete edition of this new version at no cost. However, if we do not have it, we will have to be content with a demo that will serve as proof to decide whether to buy it or not.

Among the great attractions offered by this edition we have the first-person mode and everything that this new perspective entailslike being able to really understand the dimensions of all the types of enemies we face.

In this version of Resident Evil 4, which is the third game in this saga that has obtained an exclusive virtual reality mode after Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Villagewe can use the Sense controllers to perform different actions, such as reloading our weapons or using the knife to attack our enemies.

