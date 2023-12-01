We have been analyzing for many months the extent to which China depends on the United States and its allies in terms of supporting its semiconductor industry, but this country is by no means the only one that is subject to the interdependence of the global supply chain. There is no country, no matter how advanced its technology is and how solid its local supply chain is, that is absolutely independent. Not even the US is.

The country led by Joe Biden is currently subject, if we stick to the integrated circuit industry, to a very deep dependence on some foreign companies. ASML, which is from the Netherlands; Tokyo Electron, Canon and Nikon, which are Japanese; or ZEISS, which is German, are some of the companies that have developed technologies used by Intel, GlobalFoundries or Micron Technology, among other American firms with a lot to say in the chip industry.

The Administration led by Joe Biden does not seem to have reasons to worry in the medium term. At the end of the day, all the technologies that their chip manufacturers need are either in their own hands or they are in those of their allies. However, if we look further and look at the market for raw materials that semiconductor manufacturers require to produce wafers, China has a hegemonic position. And he is making it count.

The CEO of NVIDIA has put his finger on the US wound

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, knows what he has on his hands. Not only does he have no problem recognizing that the Taiwanese company TSMC plays a key role in his business (he produces most of his GPUs); He also has no objection to admitting that his products depend on components and technologies spread all over the planet, and not just in Taiwan. Surely Pat Gelsinger or Lisa Su, who are the CEOs of Intel and AMD respectively, can endorse these same words.

The US wants to strengthen its local integrated circuit industry and reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers

“The US supply chain will need between one and two decades to achieve independence from the global supply chain.” […] Doing it in less time is impracticable,” said Jensen Huang during a very recent conference organized by The New York Times. This statement comes at a time when the Government led by Joe Biden has set its sights on the double priority objective to strengthen its local integrated circuit industry and reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers.

The problem facing the US is that bringing this declaration of intent to fruition requires much more than money. Requires resources. And not all of them are within your reach. At least not immediately. Much of the world’s production of graphite, germanium and gallium is in the hands of China.

And, furthermore, developing the cutting-edge technologies currently provided by the Netherlands, South Korea, Germany or Japan requires time. There is no doubt that Jensen Huang’s reflection point in this direction and reminds both the US and its allies that unraveling the complex global supply chain in the short term is completely impossible.

