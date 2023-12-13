The US Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will hear an appeal case involving the crime of obstruction of official procedure, which carries up to 20 years in prison. This is the crime of which the people who participated in the attack on the US Congress on 6 January 2021 are most frequently accused, based on the reasoning according to which the attack on Congress was aimed at trying to prevent the certification of the electoral result and therefore the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

Over the past two years, more than 300 people, including former President Donald Trump, have been charged with this crime, and at least 108 of them have already been convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. The case that will be examined by the Supreme Court is, specifically, that of three defendants who participated in the attack on Congress: a judge of a lower court, in fact, believes that their conduct does not fall within the crime of obstruction of official procedure, and asked the Supreme Court – with a conservative majority – to express its opinion on the issue.

The Court's decision to examine this case, however, will in all likelihood also slow down the trial against Trump for the assault on Congress, which should begin on March 4: the judges have in fact said that they will begin examining the case between March and April, with the intention of expressing a judgment by the summer. Trump was already trying to demonstrate that he could not be indicted, or to prevent the trial from being held on schedule, in other ways: his hope seems to be to delay the trial until after his possible victory in the presidential elections of 2024.