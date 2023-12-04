The sanctions on China imposed by the US Government that came into force on November 16 have damaged NVIDIA. Initially, the US Administration prohibited it from selling to this giant Asian country. its most advanced GPUs for artificial intelligence (AI), the A100 and H100 models, so the company led by Jensen Huang cut its features and fine-tuned the A800 and H800 chips, which met the requirements imposed by the Government.

The challenge that NVIDIA currently faces is that since the entry into force of the latest sanctions package it is also unable to deliver the A800 and H800 chips to its Chinese customers. Not even its most powerful GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090. At this juncture, its best option is to do exactly the same thing it did when the Government prevented it from selling the A100 and H100 GPUs in China: cut its features as necessary to meet the requirements stipulated by the regulation.

However, the US Government is determined to prevent NVIDIA from continuing to deliver AI chips to China, no matter how limited they are. These statements from Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, they do not allow us to entertain any doubt about this matter: “If you redesign a chip so that it can be used for artificial intelligence, we will check it the next day.” The allusion to the strategy that NVIDIA has already used before is very clear.

Despite everything, NVIDIA’s business is safe

From now on, Jensen Huang’s company will hardly be able to sell custom AI chips to its Chinese clients. Of the words of Gina Raimondo It appears that the US Administration will deploy new prohibitions whenever necessary to prevent China from obtaining cutting-edge semiconductors. Raimondo has insisted that the country led by Xi Jinping is not a friend and represents a threat to US national security.

NVIDIA currently accounts for approximately 80% of the artificial intelligence chip market

Jensen Huang has defended on several occasions in recent months that the strategy on which the US Government has opted is not the correct one. As expected, this executive protects business interests of his company, but he has built his speech on a statement that hardly admits of discussion: “If China cannot buy GPUs for artificial intelligence from the US, it will simply manufacture them itself.” In fact, it already has a very powerful one: the ACCEL chip, which is much more capable than the NVIDIA A100.

The Chinese market is important for this company because it is enormous, but its dominance of the AI ​​industry is such that not even the prohibitions of the US Administration are going to compromise NVIDIA’s business in the short or medium term. During the third quarter of the current fiscal year, which ended on October 29, it earned $18.12 billion, 206% more than during the same period of the previous fiscal year and 34% more than during the previous quarter.

“Our solid growth reflects the industry’s transition from general-purpose processors to generative AI and GPU-accelerated computing,” Huang says in his company’s report. NVIDIA currently accounts for approximately 80% of the AI ​​chip market, and although compete with AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon Nothing seems to indicate that its dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term.

