The US Navy is furious with Iran’s drone maneuvers which disrupted the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier’s operations around the Strait of Hormuz. Photo/REUTERS

MANAMA – The United States (US) Navy is furious with the maneuvers of an Iranian drone that disrupted the operations of the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a Navy statement, the Iranian drone flew within 1,500 yards (1,370 meters) of the aircraft carrier Eisenhower which was conducting flight operations on Tuesday.

The commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, said the drone had violated safety precautions by staying no more than 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometers) from the ship.

The drone ignored several warnings but eventually turned around.

“This unsafe, unprofessional and irresponsible Iranian behavior endangers the lives of the US and its partners and must stop immediately,” Cooper said.

Iranian state television previously broadcast footage of drones trailing the carrier, including data showing the drones filming the ship at the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz.

The plane can be seen on the deck of the Eisenhower in the footage.

Meanwhile, Britain has sent one of its most sophisticated warships to the Gulf when the situation heats up regarding the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

London argued that the presence of the warship HMS Diamond was to carry out operations to guarantee freedom of navigation, reassure merchant ships and ensure the safe flow of trade.