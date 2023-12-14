The US Government is convinced that the sanctions it is approving to prevent China from manufacturing or purchasing cutting-edge integrated circuits They are fulfilling their mission. It is officially defended by the Department of Commerce through Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce and one of the people in the US Administration who are giving us the most headlines in the context of the conflict between China and the US.

The current school year started in style. At the beginning of last September, the Canadian media TechInsights revealed that the SoC of the then recently presented Mate 60 Pro smartphone is a Kirin 9000S chip manufactured by SMIC together with Huawei using a 7 nm photolithographic process. The US Government was immediately alarmed because if this information were true, China would have the necessary technology to manufacture its own cutting-edge chips.

After several weeks of investigation, the information that TechInsights had revealed was confirmed: SMIC and Huawei engineers had managed to refine the deep ultraviolet lithography (UVP) equipment manufactured by the Dutch company ASML that was in their possession to produce 7nm chips. In fact, on paper they could use that same technique to manufacture 5nm integrated circuits. However, this technology is presumably not as effective as the SMIC milestone seems to suggest to us.

The US suspects that the technology SMIC is using imposes restrictions

As soon as they learned that SMIC and Huawei had managed to manufacture 7 nm integrated circuits using UVP lithography equipment, some experts put on the table the possibility that the performance per wafer that SMIC had presumably achieved was not necessary to guarantee large-scale production. of these cutting-edge chips. This is precisely what the US Department of Commerce currently advocates. In fact, he maintains that SMIC's ability to manufacture 7nm semiconductors will hardly meet Huawei's needs.

It is very likely that SMIC engineers have been forced to resort to a lithography technique known as 'multiple patterning'

Manufacturing 7nm chips is very complex. As we have seen, on paper the TwinScan NXT:2000i equipment produced by ASML allows this to be done, but it is very likely that SMIC engineers have been forced to resort to a lithography technique known as multiple patterning, which, broadly speaking, consists of transferring the pattern to the wafer in several passes with the purpose of increasing the resolution of the lithographic process. It is very likely that SMIC engineers have already used this technique to manufacture the Kirin 9000S chip, but it is possible that to reach 5nm they will have to use even more sophisticated multi-patterning with up to three or four passes.

If so, as the US Administration suspects, with the tools currently available to SMIC it will presumably not be able to mass produce 7 and 5 nm integrated circuits. For the US, this limitation of the technology that SMIC is most likely using represents a breath of fresh air, but it is reasonable to assume that sooner or later China will develop its own deep ultraviolet and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment. What is difficult to predict right now is when it will have them, although we have a clue: it plans to have its own 28 nm lithography equipment before the end of 2023.

