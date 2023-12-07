loading…

The THAAD missile system is on the list of weapons assistance that Ukraine has requested from the US. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Ukraine has provided a list of weapons it expects to receive from Washington in the coming months. Included in the list are several weapons that were not included in the previous United States (US) aid package.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry staff shared a list of weapons to meet the needs of Ukrainian defense forces in a closed meeting between officials and arms industry executives in Washington Wednesday local time. A copy of the request was later obtained by Reuters.

The “comprehensive” list features a number of weapons Kiev has sought before – including 155-millimeter artillery shells, F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles – but also includes several key systems that have not appeared in previous requests.

“Among the new products are the F-18 Hornet fighter jet, the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, two different combat helicopters, and even the expensive Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system,” Reuters reported. as quoted from RT, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Used by the US military since 2008, the THAAD surface-to-air missile system is designed to shoot down short, medium and medium range projectiles. The system has been deployed to the territories of several US partners, including Israel, South Korea and Romania.

Although rarely used in real conditions on the battlefield since its development, this weapon is estimated to have an operational range of up to 200 kilometers.

Although Kiev’s latest request does not specify a cost, the weapons would be worth billions of dollars to US taxpayers.

Legislation that would provide additional military aid to Ukraine is currently being advanced to the US Congress, but is facing stiff opposition from Republicans as some lawmakers are increasingly skeptical of American aid.