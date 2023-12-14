The US House of Representatives has approved a formal investigation to uncover any evidence of abuses of power, obstruction and corruption by President Joe Biden, which could lead to a vote to impeach him. government. The investigation preceding an impeachment is usually a closely followed event, which involves the calling of witnesses and multi-day hearings held in the House, and is a necessary step to then proceed with the possible impeachment vote.

However, it is not entirely clear what the Republicans' investigation is based on. In fact, House Republicans have been informally investigating Biden, his staff and his family for years, without ever having found evidence that could lead to the president's impeachment. For this reason, many see the opening of a formal investigation as a political expedient, promoted above all by the most extremist Republicans to accredit themselves as intransigent and inflexible towards Biden, who is a Democrat. More moderate Republicans, however, are decidedly more skeptical.

The investigation had already been started in September and was commissioned by Kevin McCarthy, who was then the speaker (essentially the president) of the House. However, it had never been approved by a vote of the House, a condition required by Biden's office to accept the summons of some of his officials as witnesses and to present some confidential documents. Republicans hope that the new testimonies will provide more elements that could lead to formalizing charges against Biden in the future.

The investigation had not yet been approved by the House both due to the tumultuous removal of McCarthy as speaker and because so far it has uncovered no evidence that the president has committed serious crimes that would allow him to be impeached. Pursuing such a serious measure without adequate evidence worries many of the more moderate Republicans, especially those from more swing electoral districts, who fear that their re-election chances will be negatively affected by such a radical decision, especially if the investigation does not it will lead to nothing and will prove to be a useless political maneuver.

Republicans have a relatively narrow majority in the House, and so approval of the investigation required the consent of nearly all Republican lawmakers. In any case, it is unlikely that a possible impeachment motion will be approved by Congress, as it would have to pass the Senate, where President Joe Biden's Democrats have the majority.

Many Republicans, including the new speaker Mike Johnson, had recently tried to reassure the most undecided deputies, among other things by underlining that the authorization of the investigation does not necessarily mean that Biden will be impeached, but only an expansion of the investigations .

Speaker Mike Johnson said the investigation is focusing on four aspects, which largely concern Joe Biden's family. The intent is to prove that the president lied by saying he was unaware of illicit activities carried out by members of his family. For this reason the investigation focuses on: the millions of dollars received by his son Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, from foreign companies for employment contracts; false or misleading statements made by the president about his son's work; occasions when the president spoke with his son's associates; and $240,000 that the president received from his son and brother, as repayment of sums of money he had previously lent them.

Hunter Biden is currently on trial for tax evasion and gun violations.

The parliamentary commissions that are dealing with the investigation into Joe Biden (the one on Justice, the one on Supervision and the one on Ways and Means, which deals with tax issues) have so far analyzed 36 thousand pages of banking documents, 2 thousand pages of reports on documents compiled by the Treasury Department, and listened to dozens of hours of testimony from two Hunter Biden aides, a state archives official and 7 FBI agents. They also heard testimony from Hunter Biden himself on Wednesday.

According to Jim Jordan, a rather extreme Republican congressman, the investigation could lead to charges of corruption, abuse of power, obstruction of investigations or other forms of misconduct. Impeaching the president requires charges of treason, corruption and “other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump, defeated by Biden in the 2020 elections and de facto leader of the Republicans, even though he has no formal role in the party, has always supported the investigation against Biden. He himself was impeached twice by the Democrats, and in recent times he has openly spoken of the upcoming elections as an opportunity for “revenge” and “settlement of scores” against his adversaries.

There have only been four impeachment trials against a president in the history of the United States, and all of them ended in acquittal: the one against Andrew Johnson (who was president from 1865 to 1869), the one against Bill Clinton in 1998, and those against Trump in 2020 and 2021. In a fifth case, the one caused by Watergate, the procedure was about to be initiated against Nixon, but the then president resigned before the House met to vote on it.

Johnson was impeached for sacking his War Secretary. The procedure against Clinton was started instead after the scandal that arose around his relationship with Monica Lewinsky: the charges were of perjury and obstruction of justice, for having lied about her relationship with Lewinsky both during a trial and in public. Trump was tried in one case for blackmailing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to obtain embarrassing material about Biden, in the other for inciting the attack on the US Congress carried out on January 6 by his supporters.

