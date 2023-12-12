NVIDIA has stumbled upon a very peculiar crossroads. This company is in an extraordinary moment thanks to the enormous demand for its chips for artificial intelligence (AI), but the tension sustained by the US and Chinese governments has placed it in a very delicate position. China is a huge market that technology companies are usually not willing to give up. NVIDIA neither. At least not easily.

On November 16, the latest package of prohibitions deployed by the US Administration came into force. These sanctions prevent the company led by Jensen Huang from selling to its Chinese customers both its AI GPUs and its most powerful graphics processor, the GeForce RTX 4090. However, this is not all. Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, has warned NVIDIA that she will not allow it to redesign its chips to simplify them to meet the requirements imposed by the sanctions.

Raimondo’s declaration of intent seeks to prevent NVIDIA from adopting the same strategy it opted for when it developed the A800 and H800 chips, which are slightly simplified versions of the A100 and H100 GPUs that for months has been able to deliver to its Chinese customers. From now on you will not be able to carry out a movement like this. And it will not be able to do so because Gina Raimondo at the head of the US Administration has proposed to prevent at all costs NVIDIA from sending cutting-edge chips to China to work in AI scenarios.

Whatever happens with China, NVIDIA will do well

Raimondo has confessed that a week ago, and, therefore, with the new sanctions on China already implemented and in force, he spoke with Jensen Huang to make it clear to him that NVIDIA is not going to find a way to avoid the new sanctions. “NVIDIA can, will and should sell AI chips to China because most of them are used in commercial applications […] What we cannot approve is that it sends its most sophisticated and best-performing AI chips because they will allow China to train its cutting-edge AI models,” says Raimondo.

Jensen Huang has committed to respecting the “rules of the game” imposed by the US Government

The statements from the US Secretary of Commerce do not clarify which chips from its current portfolio NVIDIA can sell in China. In fact, it is likely that Jensen Huang is currently negotiating this point with the US Administration. What we know for sure is that he has committed to respect the “rules of the game” imposed by the US Government. In any case, NVIDIA’s health is guaranteed no matter what happens in the coming months with its presence in the Chinese market.

It currently accounts for approximately 80% of the AI ​​chip market, and although it competes with AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon, nothing seems to indicate that its dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term. Losing much of the Chinese market will inevitably hurt NVIDIA’s business, but its performance in the other relevant markets in the short term will offset its weakening in China. One last interesting note: during the quarter that just closed, NVIDIA made five times more revenue with its data center (AI) business than with its gaming hardware.

