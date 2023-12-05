What do Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud have in common? Possibly many things, but there are three that particularly interest us: they are Cloud Computingare in the top of the most chosen globally, and belong to American companies.

Well, this scenario has set off alarm bells in the European Union. The fact is that the participation of local firms in the global cloud computing market is not very relevant and, if this were not enough, it is surpassed by Chinese players such as Tencent or Alibaba. The answer is not waiting.

The EU has bread to support companies

Brussels approved this Tuesday a state aid plan to boost companies in seven of its member states. We are talking about the project called IPCEI Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services (IPCEI CIS) which includes public financing of 1.2 billion euros.

The fund, which will be constituted by the contribution of France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain, will be complemented by an investment of 1.4 billion dollars from private actors. The idea is to promote “innovative projects” from 19 companies from member states.

Didier Reynders, EU Commissioner for Justice and Competition, said that, initially, the project will create 1,000 jobs direct and indirect. The IPCEI, he explains, will seek to develop software for a hybrid multi-vendor architecture with the aim of offering interoperable services.





For the EU, this dynamic will improve the competition possibilities of the bloc’s companies. On a technical level, they hope that the need to transmit large volumes of data to centralized servers will be reduced, which will improve performance for users using their services.

According to Reuters, among the companies that are part of the IPCEI we find Telefónica Spain, Telecom Italia, SAP, Orange, Deutsche Telekom and Atos. In addition, 90 companies from other states will participate, which will increase the number of participating countries to a dozen.

Cloud computing services play an increasingly important role in this interconnected world. These are present directly or indirectly in many services that we use, from when we listen to music on Spotify to when we play in the cloud.

One of the great advantages that cloud computing offers is the possibility of contracting services easily expandable and reduce the need to allocate resources to set up local infrastructure. In other words, use the servers of a firm like Microsoft instead of your own.

The cloud offers, among other things, servers, storage, databases, networks, software, analytics and intelligence, and more. Another notable example of cloud usage is ChatGPT. The famous OpenAI chatbot works thanks to the Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

Images: Xataka with DALL·E 3 | ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND | Guillaume Perigois

