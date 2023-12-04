loading…

The US will not help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – White House Budget Director Shalanda Young warned in a letter Monday (4/12/2023) to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders that the United States is running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration in October asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security.

Republicans control the House with a slim majority, and funding for Ukraine has been politically controversial among right-leaning lawmakers.

Congress has approved more than $110 billion for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. But the House has not approved any funding since Republicans took over the House from Democrats in January.

The House and Senate last approved $45 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as part of a broader annual spending bill passed in December 2022.

Young said in a White House letter that halting funding and arms flows to Ukraine would increase the likelihood of a Russian victory.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of this year we will run out of resources to purchase more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from the US military stockpile,” Young wrote, reported by Reuters. “There is no magic fund available to meet this moment. We are running out of money – and running out of time.”

Meanwhile, Johnson said on social media that the Biden administration had “failed to substantially address” Republican concerns about its Ukraine strategy and said that any national security spending package must include funding for the US border.

“We believe both issues can be agreed upon if Senate Democrats and the White House are willing to negotiate reasonably,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.