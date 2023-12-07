The United States Air Force and Navy have suspended the use of V-22 Osrey aircraft due to the preliminary results of the investigation into the one that crashed on November 29 off the coast of Japan: it was concluded that the accident, in which the eight people on board died, it was caused by a malfunction and not by crew error.

Ospreys are tiltrotors, i.e. aircraft that take off and land vertically, in the manner of a helicopter, but which once in flight can move much faster, like airplanes. They have been in use since 2007, and the U.S. Air Force and Navy have more than 400 currently in service. What occurred at the end of November was just the latest in a series of incidents, including several in Japan, where Ospreys are used quite frequently on US and Japanese military bases. Japan, which is the only other country to use Ospreys, also suspended use of its 14 tiltrotors after the accident.

The US Air Force and Navy said the decision to suspend the use of the Ospreys was made to “reduce risks until the investigation is complete”.

At the end of August another accident with an Osprey of a different model occurred in Australia: on that occasion three marines died and 20 others were injured; investigations to establish the causes of the accident are still ongoing. Overall, more than 50 U.S. service members have died during Osprey training flights or flight tests.