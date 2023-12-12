As a true leader of the people, the Portuguese has on his side the Giallorossi people and the Curva who are loudly calling for renewal. “The emotions that Mourinho managed to bring to Rome are worth any tiki taka“

On the one hand the vast majority of Roma supporters, on the other a host of fans (but not only) ready to point the finger at José Mourinho and the imprinting that the manager has given to his Roma. After the draw with Fiorentina, in fact, for the Special One the “noise of the enemies” is almost exclusively that coming from outside the Giallorossi galaxy. His people, however, remain faithful to him and, indeed, are loudly calling for the renewal of one of the coaches who – according to the public – has managed to instill enthusiasm and restore a profound sense of belonging to an entire fan base. The Curva Sud banner asking for a lifetime contract for the Portuguese is only the maximum expression of an (almost) general feeling, which embodies the will of thousands of Giallorossi fans who – regardless of the results – consider the permanence of Mou in Trigoria as the first necessary condition to continue the growth path strongly desired by the Friedkin family. A feeling that, regardless of the results, seems to strengthen match after match.

plebiscite

—

And so, even after the 1-1 draw at the Olimpico against Viola – and the two expulsions that forced Roma to end the match with 9 men – the balance of the Giallorossi square tips almost totally in Mourinho’s side. All you need to do is turn on one of the radios that cover events related to the club on a daily basis to understand it. “With another coach you would have lost this match” Francesco tries to explain by analyzing the match. But there are also those, like Giancarlo, who consider the two red cards for Zalewski and Lukaku to be anything but a coincidence: “Here is the result of the conversation in the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, they had been waiting for a week to hit Roma after the sentences of Mou on Marcenaro”. Even on : “Knowing how to dig trenches and stay in them until the enemy attack has stopped. And then, at the right moment, counterattack. Football, played and communicated, as a metaphor for life #Mourinho”. But there are hundreds of posts in favor of the leader from Setubal: “We finish 9 against 11 against a good Fiorentina, there is regret for two missed goals at 1-0 but in the end it’s fine like this. Lots of grit and character from our coach” and again: “The beautiful game is a difficult concept, but the emotions that Mourinho managed to bring to Rome are worth any tiki taka. And then we think about Bologna.”

the annoyance of enemies

—

Outside the Giallorossi galaxy, however, the image transmitted by Mourinho seems to be completely different. “He still has the courage to talk about referees and complain after Lukaku’s expulsion, perhaps he didn’t realize that he risked breaking an opponent’s leg” is the summary of dozens of comments published on social media by several opposing fans – especially Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio players – immediately after the end of Roma-Fiorentina. Few, indeed very few, were the criticisms leveled by Roma supporters who were once again ready to go “with Mourinho to hell” (as Antonella recalls). Only someone, still remaining calm, allows a note towards the coach: “Roma had the game in hand, without Dybala they stopped playing. – Davide writes – It’s a miracle not to have lost in 9, but we could have won sooner. Why not remove the cautioned Zalewski? Pellegrini embarrassing, Olimpico moving in the final”. One of the few voices out of the chorus but who, in any case, does not seem to question the importance of Mourinho who now seems to have fully accepted the strengths and weaknesses of his coach.

