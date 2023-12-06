The US State Department announced on Tuesday that it will deny visas to Israeli settlers in the West Bank who are responsible for attacks against Palestinian civilians. The settlements are those dozens of territories in the West Bank that Israel has occupied since 1967: according to much of the international community they belong to the Palestinians but for years they have been illegally occupied by communities of Israelis.

Coexistence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank has always been very complicated, and has long been considered one of the main obstacles to lasting peace between the two peoples. Relations have worsened significantly since the Hamas attack in Israel on 7 October. Since then, episodes of violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians have increased significantly.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about it during a visit to Tel Aviv, Israel, saying that the US government would introduce sanctions against settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians, and had urged the government of Israel to do more to stop the attacks.

