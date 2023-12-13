The US Supreme Court, the highest federal court in the country, announced on Wednesday that in the coming months it will rule on how to access mifepristone, the most popular abortion pill in the United States. It is the second major case related to access to abortion on which the Court will rule since the ruling with which it eliminated the right to abortion at a federal level in June 2022. The ruling on the pill is expected by June, a few months before the presidential elections in November, on which it could have a major influence.

The Supreme Court decided to express its opinion after two different appeals, one by President Joe Biden's administration and one by the company that produces mifepristone, which asked the Court to overturn an appellate ruling that would have significantly reduced access to the drug even in states where abortion is still legal. Those restrictions included, among other things, the elimination of the possibility of receiving the drug by post after an electronic prescription and the reduction from 10 to 7 weeks of the pregnancy period within which mifepristone can be taken.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the body that regulates food and medicines in the United States, approved mifepristone in 2000, judging it to be safe and effective: over the years it has been used by millions of women in the country, and cases of side effects have been very rare. The new Supreme Court ruling will not judge these aspects, but rather those that concern the way in which the pill can be obtained.

– Read also: The dispute over restrictions on the sale of the abortion pill in the United States