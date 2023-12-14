Lithium. The most precious mineral for the production of batteries for electric cars. A mineral that touches all the points of what is being the transition to the electric car. From the scarcity of raw materials to speculation. From a solution to mitigate polluting emissions to an environmental problem.

The US has a gigantic reserve. And now we are debating what to do with it.

Lithium. Lithium is an essential mineral for the production of electric car batteries. It is also used in medicines or nuclear applications but its electrochemical potential makes it a perfect mineral for the production of battery cathodes.

Lithium has a very high energy density and has high efficiency for rapid charging and discharging. All this makes lithium an extraordinarily precious mineral. Its presence in the batteries is, for the moment, essential.

Supply Chain. China dominates it with an iron fist. In 2022, it was already estimated that the country transforms 75% of the world's lithium dedicated to batteries for mobile phones, laptops and electric cars. Their movements have caused the Asian country to control mining (between 50 and 60% of global extraction) and the transformation of minerals, as well as the production of batteries.

The situation is delicate for the United States but, above all, for Europe. The European Union has been taking all the steps to make the electric car the reigning technology in the coming years and, however, it will depend on Chinese production of batteries, since Europe has an obvious shortage of them.

To give us a better idea, 90% of the lithium extraction carried out in Australia, which has enormous reserves of this mineral, ends up in China.

A skyrocketing price. That she too has fallen as fast as she rose. With car manufacturers trying by all means to obtain lithium for the production of their electric cars, the price of the mineral skyrocketed like never before. Panic buying multiplied the price to the point that Chinese citizens attempted to mine the white gold themselves.

However, now its price has plummeted. Although electric car purchases continue to grow, their pace has cooled and manufacturers have found that forecasts were too optimistic. Despite everything, it is still a mineral that is expensive enough to remain attractive.

The forecasts. They are not good, of course. Europe is moving towards an (almost) complete transition to electric cars. In the United States they are pushing for this technology to continue gaining ground. And China wants to use the electric car to win a market in which it has never been relevant.

All of this collides with current and future lithium production. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, if the trend continues, a shortage of 270 GWh is expected in 2030. The same consulting firm points out that the demand for lithium in the short term will grow by 36% but its production will not exceed 33%, accentuating the shortage. And experts anticipate an increase in the purchase of electric cars if vehicle prices are reduced enough to convince the undecided.

“The Saudi Arabia of lithium”. The future shortage of the mineral and a high enough price continues to encourage many companies to look for lithium. Lithium that they have found in the Salton Sea. A huge 974 km² California lake holding lithium to produce 375 million lithium batteries for electric vehicles, according to the latest estimates. There are more batteries than cars on the roads of the United States.

The estimate was made by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and it claims that the lake may be “the highest concentration of lithium, contained in geothermal brines, in the world.” Reports suggest that such an amount “allows the United States to meet or exceed global lithium demand for decades.”

So, what can we do now? That is being the recurring response in Western countries. Lithium is an easily accessible mineral but its mining causes environmental problems that are making it difficult to make decisions about its exploitation. On the one hand, politics drives the adoption of the electric car. On the other hand, it tries to safeguard environmental interests. Europe is a good example of this.

And that is what is happening in the United States. Companies are pushing to exploit the available lithium but will use “a direct lithium extraction system that extracts the hot brine and separates the lithium from other metals,” they report in Politico. Traditional extraction can take months and years to access the extracted lithium and start doing business with it.

The doubts. Now, part of the citizenry is debating. From CNBC they point out that a good part of the town closest to the extraction views it favorably. There, unemployment is 12%, three times higher than the national average, and the average income is 40% lower than that of the State of California.

The problem is that this new extraction is untested. It is known that traditional lithium exploitation is highly polluting, consumes large water resources, and highly harmful arsenic and lead toxins remain in the environment. But, in this case, there is no evidence of the pollution that this extractive method can generate and it is not even guaranteed that it is profitable, since it has never been tested on a large scale, reported in Forbes.

Shield yourself. Aware of the enormous mineral resources of the State of California and the environmental and social impact that the exploitation of lithium can have, the administration has protected itself with the imposition of a tax that forces interested companies to pay between 400 and 800 dollars per ton. extracted.

This may be key to the entry or not of these companies, since the price of lithium is falling and although there are experts who point to a shortage of it, the supply of the mineral does not stop growing with the opening of new mines around the world. . And to this is added that the industry is working at full speed to reduce the presence of this mineral in its batteries.

In Xataka | Europe has made all the decisions so that the Chinese electric car succeeds. And now he doesn't know how to stop it

Photo | John Arechavaleta