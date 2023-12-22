The United States Congress has an idea to dominate China in the new space race. A House of Representatives committee published a report with 150 strategic recommendations to counter China in its fight for global leadership. One of them is to finance NASA to conquer all the Lagrange points.

150 recommendations to counter China. The report, led by Republican and Democratic representatives, is part of a year-long study of economic competition between the United States and China since China joined the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001.

“The Chinese Communist Party has waged a decades-long campaign of economic aggression against the United States and its allies, making the People's Republic of China less dependent on the United States in critical sectors, while making the United States more dependent on China.” , says the report, which lays out 150 recommendations to “chart a new path that puts national security, economic security, and American values ​​front and center in its relationship with China.”

Conquer the Lagrange points. Among many other economic and technology policies, the report suggests “funding critical NASA and Department of Defense programs to counter the Chinese Communist Party's malign ambitions in space.”

And at this point he adds something interesting: “…even guaranteeing that the United States is the first country to permanently park assets at Lagrange points.”

What are Lagrange points. They are positions in space where the gravitational attraction of two or more bodies is balanced, so that a smaller object (such as a satellite or a space station) can remain stationed at them. In a two-body system, such as Sun-Earth or Earth-Moon, there are five Lagrangian points (L1, L2, L3, L4, and L5).

According to Ars Technica, the US Congress refers to the five points of the Earth-Moon system. These points are of special strategic value in the new race to the Moon, to which the United States plans to return to install a permanent base and in which China is making extraordinary progress.

Monitoring the Moon from space. Points L1 and L2 are particularly useful due to their proximity to the Moon, especially L2 because it allows monitoring the hidden side of the satellite, where China has already placed a satellite to service the Chang'e 4 mission (and where it plans to return in 2024 with the Chang'e 6 mission).

Although it is not a completely stable point, China was able to park the Queqiao relay satellite at L2 by drawing a three-dimensional trajectory called a halo orbit around the point (as the James Webb Space Telescope does at the L2 point of the Sun-Earth system).

The maneuver worried the United States in 2018 because the satellite was not observable from Earth, but it will happen again next year with Queqiao-2, which is designed to last eight years. These ships can maintain their position with a minimum amount of fuel.

The strategic value of Lagrange points. In addition to occupying the L2 point to monitor Chinese activities on the far side of the Moon, L1 and L2 make sense to install way stations for the conquest of cislunar space. “Assets placed at these points require very little orbital energy (or delta V) to reach anywhere else in the Earth-Moon system,” explains Ars.

But the United States might also want to colonize the L4 and L5 points, which are stable and observe the system as a whole, which would allow the creation of a position, navigation and synchronization service for spacecraft throughout the system.

The country that puts in the most money will win the space race. The space race between the United States and China is, above all, a race to see who spends the most money. “The Chinese Communist Party well understands the need for space operations systems and is developing formidable space capabilities to challenge the United States in this area,” the US Congressional report says.

“Funding NASA and the Department of Defense is critical to ensuring dominance and control in space, leading multilateral space governance, and driving American scientific discovery and innovation,” he adds. Who knew that reaching the Moon was going to be, once again, the result of a Cold War.

Image | POT

