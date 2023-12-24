The US Department of Defense said a chemical tanker was hit by a drone launched from Iran while in the Indian Ocean on Saturday morning. According to the department, the ship, called Chem Pluto, was hit at 10 am local time (7 am in Italy) about 370 kilometers off the coast of India. The attack caused a small fire on board, which was extinguished. There were no injuries. The Indian Navy sent an aircraft and some ships to offer assistance to the stricken vessel.

The vessel in question flies the Liberian flag, is owned by the Japanese company Rio Brillante but is operated by the Ace-Quantum Chemical Tankers company of the Netherlands. According to the Wall Street Journal, the latter company is linked to the Israeli entrepreneur Idan Ofer. The ship had departed Saudi Arabia and was heading to Bangalore, India. For now, Iran has not commented on the accusations.

In recent weeks, a series of attacks carried out by the Shiite Houthi group, which governs part of Yemen and is supported by Iran, has involved several ships in the Red Sea area, one of the most important trade routes in the world, creating major traffic problems. mercantile. The Houthis have neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attack against Chem Pluto.