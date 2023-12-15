Speaking to Sky News Arabia, on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Conference of the Parties, Grande confirmed that the large displacement movement in regions of the world affects the climate environment.

Here are the highlights of what Grande said during the meeting:

Climate change is forcing people to change where they live, and is one of the drivers of conflicts in the world. There is a significant intersection between climate change and displacement in the world. Support for efforts to combat climate change must be increased, and money allocated to the Loss and Damage Fund must be under a larger umbrella. We have to address current climate problems and then think about sustainability. Large displacement movements in regions of the world affect the climate environment. UNHCR has its own climate strategy. Areas prone to violence and conflict are the most climate fragile. Wars and conflicts hamper any climate efforts. We are working to provide sustainable energy resources to large groups of refugees. The world is not ready to address the issue of displacement due to climate change. UNHCR does not have enough resources. We call on donors to provide greater support to relief organizations. The humanitarian failure in Gaza is the result of political failure.