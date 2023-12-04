loading…

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Pattani province, Thailand, May 24 2020. Photo/REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

BANGKOK – Thailand, a country rich in cultural and religious diversity, is also home to a large Muslim community.

The history of Muslim groups in Thailand reflects a long, colorful journey, characterized by interactions with various cultures and diverse historical events.

The history of Muslim groups in Thailand can be traced back to the 13th century when Islam first entered the region through trade and contact with Arab traders.

The region now known as Southern Thailand, especially provinces such as Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, became the center of the spread of Islam.

The local community’s acceptance of Islam has made the Muslim community grow rapidly in this region.

In the 14th to 16th centuries, the Pattani Kingdom became one of the most influential Islamic kingdoms in the region.

This kingdom established relations with other Islamic countries such as the Malacca Sultanate and the Aceh Sultanate.

Harmony between Muslim and non-Muslim groups in the region continued for several centuries, creating a unique model of religious tolerance.

However, the history of Muslim groups in Thailand has not always been filled with peace. In the 18th century, the then-ruling Kingdom of Ayutthaya began implementing policies that suppressed Muslim groups, sparking tension and resistance among the community.